Kejriwal: Pained at mistreatment of Hathras victim’s family

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:31 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed dismay over the way police and local authorities allegedly mistreated the Hathras rape victim’s family.

“The Hathras victim was first raped by some barbarians. And yesterday she was raped once again by the system. The whole episode is very painful,” Kejriwal tweeted.

हाथरस की पीडिता का पहले कुछ वहशियों ने बलात्कार किया और कल पूरे सिस्टम ने बलात्कार किया। पूरा प्रकरण बेहद पीड़ादायी है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2020

The family said the woman’s body was cremated in the middle of the night and authorities ignored their pleas to let them take it home one last time.

The body arrived in their village around midnight and the cremation was done by 3 am on Wednesday. The family said they wanted to take the body to her house, but administration pressed for cremation at the earliest.