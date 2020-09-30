e-paper
Home / India News / Kejriwal: Pained at mistreatment of Hathras victim’s family

Kejriwal: Pained at mistreatment of Hathras victim’s family

The family said the woman’s body was cremated in the middle of the night and authorities ignored their pleas to let them take it home one last time

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:31 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .(ANI File)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed dismay over the way police and local authorities allegedly mistreated the Hathras rape victim’s family.

“The Hathras victim was first raped by some barbarians. And yesterday she was raped once again by the system. The whole episode is very painful,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The family said the woman’s body was cremated in the middle of the night and authorities ignored their pleas to let them take it home one last time.

The body arrived in their village around midnight and the cremation was done by 3 am on Wednesday. The family said they wanted to take the body to her house, but administration pressed for cremation at the earliest.

