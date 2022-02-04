Kejriwal promises better infra, implementation of forest rights for Goa tribals

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced yet another series of promises this time for the Scheduled Tribes of Goa, promising that he will ensure constitutionally guaranteed benefits to the community if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal promised to fill the reserved vacancies, to enhance spending on infrastructure in tribal areas, implement the Forest Rights Act, as well as subsistence income for women and the unemployed youth.

“Under the Tribal sub-plan, whatever budgeted money comes from the Centre and the state should be spent on the Scheduled Tribes. That amounts to roughly ₹2400 crore every year. But (currently) with much difficulty only ₹200-300 crore is budgeted for them each year. And by the end of the year even that is not spent. As a result, the tribal areas have very bad infrastructure. There are no roads, water, and electricity. So, if the AAP forms the government, we will spend the entire money of the tribal sub-plan on tribals. We will ensure this,” he said in Goa.

“Nearly 3,000 posts which are reserved for ST people are lying vacant. We will fill all these posts on an emergency basis and ST youth will get jobs. The Forest Rights Act, which gives land rights to the people of the ST community, has not been implemented in Goa. FRA will be implemented and they will be given their rightful claim over the land,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to ensure that 12% seats for the Goa Assembly Elections will be reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes community. The Bombay High Court at Goa had recently dismissed a petition filed by then independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to reserve four constituencies in Goa for STs.

The Bombay High Court ruled that while the STs are indeed eligible for reservations, such a move can only be ordered by following due process, which currently involves using the figures published by the first census undertaken after the year 2026 for the purposes of a delimitation exercise.

“The delimitation of constituencies and reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes, cannot be changed till the next delimitation exercise is undertaken, which in normal circumstances is due to be taken up after the first census after the year 2026,” the High Court had said.

When this was pointed out to Kejriwal, AAP’s Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar said: “A lot can be done, we will discuss this issue in the assembly, bring about laws, let us not go into the legal aspects for now,” he said.

“This is all as per the Constitution. The Constitution mandates that people from SC, STs and OBC be given special rights and it is this that the government has failed to implement,” Kejriwal said.