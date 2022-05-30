Kejriwal promises to improve health, education ahead of Haryana civic body polls

Those who want to make their children doctors and engineers should support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and those who want them to become goons, rioters and rapists should side with rival parties, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he sounded the bugle for the urban civic body elections in Haryana scheduled on June 19.

Kejriwal promised to improve education, health and infrastructure in Haryana by eliminating corruption, while claiming to have done the same in Delhi.

“I want to ask those who want their children to be engineers and doctors and lawyers to come with us and those who want their children to be goons, rioters and rapists, to go with them,” he said at a rally ‘Ab Badlega Haryana’ in Kurukshetra. He did not take any party’s name.

The condition of schools in Delhi earlier was as bad as what is now in Haryana and only the children of the poor used to study there, said Kejriwal. “But now the rich people too are sending their wards to government schools in Delhi,” he said. “Children of the poor can become engineers and doctors. We have proved it in Delhi... Give me an opportunity to bring this change in Haryana as well.”

He also spoke about the visit of Melania Trump, the wife of the then US President Donald Trump, to a government school in national capital. “If the wife of a US president came to see our school, then we must have done something good.”

Referring to a storm in Kurukshetra on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “It is a good sign. It came from Punjab and Delhi and now a big storm is coming in Haryana too.”

Speaking in the Haryanvi, Kejriwal said: “Main seedha-saadha chhora hun. Manne kaam karna aawe, mere se kitna kaam karva lo (I am a simple man, knowing only how to work. Get done as much work as you want from me).”

“I feel it good when people call me ‘Haryana ka Lal’. Haryana is my birthplace,” he said.

Claiming to have ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal spoke about the recent sacking and arrest of former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges. “We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well,” he said seeking people’s support for the AAP in the 2024 assembly elections and daring the BJP to fight it with Manohar Lal Khattar as its chief ministerial candidate.

“I heard some reports that the BJP will remove CM Khattar before the next election even though it claims that Khattar is an honest chief minister. I dare BJP to declare Khattar its CM face for the 2024 assembly election,” he added.

Elections for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19.

Kejriwal asked AAP workers to be prepared. “In the upcoming elections, we will first clean the civic bodies of Haryana and in 2024, we will clean entire Haryana,” he said. He also attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for repeated incidents of paper leak, rising corruption and unemployment in state.

“We are working on stand-up policy, but some leaders are trying to mislead the public with their ‘sitdown policy’ and promising freebies for them. This policy is very hazardous and people now understand the disadvantages of this policy as nothing has been given to the people of Delhi and now Punjab,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said while addressing a rally at Gurugram in the evening, without naming Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON