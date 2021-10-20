Kejriwal: 50,000 per hectare for crop damage to Delhi farmers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will ensure that farmers in the city who suffered losses because of crop damage this year get compensations at the rate of ₹50,000 per hectare. He said this initiative was being actively pursued by the Aam Aadmi Party since it came to power in the national capital in 2015.

“Recently, I met groups of farmers who told me that they have suffered losses because of crop damage caused by unseasonal rainfall this year. I want to tell farmers in Delhi that they need not be distressed. The Aam Aadmi Party government will continue to help farmers,” Kejriwal said in a video press briefing on Wednesday.

He said that the suffering farmers will continue to get ₹50,000 per hectare as compensation for crop damage. “...This is the highest compared to all states which pay ₹8,000 – ₹10,000. We also make sure that the money is disbursed within one and a half months or so. This year too, I have issued directions to ensure farmers who have suffered losses because of crop damage will get compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare.”

Kejriwal added that district officials had started the process of assessment of losses. “I hope the survey will be completed within two weeks and the money should be disbursed to eligible farmers within another one-and-a-half months after that,” he said.

Government data shows that Delhi has around 29,000 acres of cropped land and around 21,000 farmers.

Earlier this year, the government had commissioned a separate study to assess grievances of farmers in the city and record concerns revolving around minimum support price, input costs, yield, crop loss, etc. The findings of the study, however, are yet to be published.