Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kejriwal vows 1k/mnth for women in Uttarakhand
india news

Kejriwal vows 1k/mnth for women in Uttarakhand

Kejriwal made this announcement during a one-day visit to Kashipur in Kumaon’s Udham Singh Nagar, home to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of 3000 crore. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rudrapur/dehradun

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday announced that 1,000 will be deposited in the accounts of all adult women every month in Uttarakhand if his party is elected to power in the state.

Kejriwal made this announcement during a one-day visit to Kashipur in Kumaon’s Udham Singh Nagar, home to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“By evening everyone will start asking on TV channels that where I will get the money for this. I will tell you where the money will come from. Uttarakhand budget is around 55,000 crore. Isn’t corruption there in state? In any work, how much corruption is there. Some say there is 60%, 80 % corruption in the state. Let us say there is 20% corruption. So, 20% of 55,000 crore is around 11,000 crore, which goes into pockets of politicians and then to Swiss Banks,” he said.

Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of 3000 crore.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP