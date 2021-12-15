Home / India News / Kejriwal vows 1k/mnth for women in Uttarakhand
india news

Kejriwal vows 1k/mnth for women in Uttarakhand

Kejriwal made this announcement during a one-day visit to Kashipur in Kumaon’s Udham Singh Nagar, home to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3000 crore. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of 3000 crore. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Rudrapur/dehradun

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday announced that 1,000 will be deposited in the accounts of all adult women every month in Uttarakhand if his party is elected to power in the state.

Kejriwal made this announcement during a one-day visit to Kashipur in Kumaon’s Udham Singh Nagar, home to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“By evening everyone will start asking on TV channels that where I will get the money for this. I will tell you where the money will come from. Uttarakhand budget is around 55,000 crore. Isn’t corruption there in state? In any work, how much corruption is there. Some say there is 60%, 80 % corruption in the state. Let us say there is 20% corruption. So, 20% of 55,000 crore is around 11,000 crore, which goes into pockets of politicians and then to Swiss Banks,” he said.

Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of 3000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out