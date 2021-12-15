Kejriwal vows 1k/mnth for women in Uttarakhand

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday announced that ₹1,000 will be deposited in the accounts of all adult women every month in Uttarakhand if his party is elected to power in the state.

Kejriwal made this announcement during a one-day visit to Kashipur in Kumaon’s Udham Singh Nagar, home to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“By evening everyone will start asking on TV channels that where I will get the money for this. I will tell you where the money will come from. Uttarakhand budget is around ₹ 55,000 crore. Isn’t corruption there in state? In any work, how much corruption is there. Some say there is 60%, 80 % corruption in the state. Let us say there is 20% corruption. So, 20% of 55,000 crore is around ₹ 11,000 crore, which goes into pockets of politicians and then to Swiss Banks,” he said.

Kejriwal added that his announcement will have a financial implication of ₹ 3000 crore.

