Kejriwal's fresh claim: AAP's Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested

Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:26 PM IST

Kejriwal's claim comes after the CBI arrested the party's media communications in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy "scam" on Tuesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Preparations are underway to arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha ever since his appointment as party's co-incharge for Gujarat assembly elections, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday. In an apparent reference to the BJP, the AAP chief said in a tweet that "these people" are currently deliberating on the "case and allegations" to be levelled against the Rajya Sabha member.

“We are hearing that these people will arrest Raghav Chadha now since he has been appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat and he has started participating in poll campaigns in Gujarat," Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convenor, said in a Tweet in Hindi,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"In which case they will (arrest) and what will be the allegations, these people are working on these points at present," he added.

Kejriwal's claim comes after the CBI arrested the party's media communications in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on Tuesday.

Raghav Chadha echoed his party leader's claim and said the BJP has lost sleep after witnessing the rise of AAP every day.

“We are followers of Bhagat Singh – neither afraid of the walls of your jail nor the noose,” he added.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a probe in an alleged liquor scam, said the BJP wants to avoid electoral loss in Gujarat by arresting AAP leaders. Sisodia said the saffron party has wasted 27 years of the people of Gujarat by not creating “good schools and hospitals” and that the public wants Kejriwal to give a chance.

“The BJP has ruined 27 years of the people of Gujarat. No good schools, no hospitals. Be it young people wandering for jobs or farmers, cow rearers or rickshaw pullers.... Everyone now wants to give @ArvindKejriwal ji a chance. The BJP wants to avoid losing elections in Gujarat by arresting @aap leaders,” he said in a tweet.

Friday, September 30, 2022
