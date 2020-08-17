e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala: 5-day monthly puja to begin at Sabarimala temple today

Kerala: 5-day monthly puja to begin at Sabarimala temple today

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Pathanamthitta, Kerala
The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.
The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.(Reuters)
         

The puja at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will start on Monday morning after the shrine reopened on Sunday for five-day monthly prayers in the Malayalam month Chingam.

According to the Covid-19 protocol, the bar on the entry of devotees will continue.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

“This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions,” he said.

