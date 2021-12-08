Kerala: 8 Covid samples test negative for Omicron

Eight of the ten samples sent for genome sequencing in Kerala tested negative for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, state health minister Veena George said on Tuesday. The results of the remaining two tests are awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a great relief for us. But time is not ripe to lower our guard. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. We have to maintain high vigil,” she said.

On Tuesday, one more person, who arrived from a European country, tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed to a hospital in Kozhikode. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing in the state capital, a health ministry official said.

Two samples each from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts tested negative. All samples were tested at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in the state capital, George said in a statement.

Kerala has been reporting the maximum number of Covid cases in the country, and only behind Maharashtra in Covid-related death rate. Last week, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to the state health department, insisting it to increase testing and streamline containment measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last two months, at least 5000 backlog cases of unreported deaths between March 2020 and June 2021 were added to the fatality list. Many public health experts and opposition parties alleged that the government was not transparent with its data, but the latter said technical reasons led to the omission. A total of 17,000 applications are pending in various state departments to covert deaths as Covid deaths, said a senior health official.

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,656 cases after 67,437 cases. It also reported 28 deaths, but 106 backlog deaths were added as per the new directive of the Union government, said the state health ministry. Active caseload is 40,072.