Kerala actor assault case: Survivor meets CM, Vijayan assures of all support

The survivor in the actor assault case met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Thursday. The meeting took place days after the state government told the high court her fears of sabotage and political interference in the case were unfounded and it was committed to ensuring her justice.

After the meeting, the actor said she had never disbelieved the government and some of her statements had been misinterpreted for which she was apologetic.

"I was never against government and some interpretations came in that way and I am really sorry for that," she said. She said she was never influenced by anyone and would go ahead with her fight for justice.

The actor said the chief minister had assured her of all support and he assured her of taking the case to its logical end. She said she was really satisfied with the meeting with Vijayan.

The survivor, 35, a leading south Indian actor, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017 by a gang. Malayalam superstar Dileep was one of the accused in the case.

The survivor's counsel recently told the court the investigation had remained stalled and officials were transferred abruptly, following which the court directed the government to file a detailed statement regarding charges raised by the actor.

The actor had also alleged that the “trial court judge was unfair in her approach” and sought the HC’s intervention for her justice.

Further, she said video clips of the assault were leaked out from the trial court and no action was taken against offenders.

