Kerala actor assault case: Survivor’s sabotage fears unfounded, govt tells HC

The Kerala government on Wednesday told the state high court that the fear of the actor abduction and assault case survivor that investigation was getting sabotaged is not correct and it is committed to ensure justice to her.

The government made the submission when the single bench of Justice Ziyad Rehman was hearing her plea alleging political interference and attempts to sabotage the case. But the government pleader denied these charges and said the government was with her.

But the victim’s counsel insisted that investigation was not happening and investigating officials were transferred abruptly.

At this point, the court said it will seek progress of the ongoing investigation from the trial court and police. It also directed the government to file a detailed statement regarding charges raised by the survivor.

The government insisted that her fears in this regard were unfounded and listed decisions taken by it to take the case forward.

The court also declined an oral submission of the government pleader to extend time of the investigation. Earlier, the court had set a deadline (May 30) to complete the probe and said deadline was set by another bench and the investigation agency can approach it for another extension of deadline. But it observed investigation cannot drag like this. The HC had extended the deadline twice.

The actor also raised an allegation that the “trial court judge was unfair in her approach” and sought the court’s intervention to secure justice to her.

She claimed video clips of the assault were leaked out from the trial court and no action was taken against offenders.

She said she suspected sabotage after crime branch ADGP S Sreejith who was supervising the probe was shifted abruptly and investigating team failed to question defence lawyers who allegedly tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case.

A leading actor of south Indian film industry, the victim was abducted and sexually assaulted by a criminal gang on the night of Feb 17, 2017 in Kochi and proceedings were filmed for blackmailing. But the actor approached the police next day and main accused were arrested.

During investigation police found that the crime was allegedly committed at the instance of actor Dileep to settle an old score with the actor and he was arrested and made an accused later.

While trial in the case was about to end in last December a fresh case surfaced following the disclosure of Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar. He told police that he met the actor assault case prime accused Pular Suni, a history sheeter, at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he went there to discuss a project.

He also alleged that he was privy to a conversation, at Dileep’s house, where he heard about a conspiracy to eliminate officials who investigated the case. After his disclosure, a fresh case was filed against Dileep and four others.

Now, Dileep is an accused in both 2017 actor assault and conspiracy against police officials.