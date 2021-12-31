Kerala adds 44 more Omicron cases, state tally climbs to 107

Kerala on Friday reported 44 Omicron cases taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 107, health minister Veena George said.

The minister said out of 107, 29 people came from the United Arab Emirates, 23 from the United Kingdom and the others from different countries. Seven people contracted the new variant through contact.

She said the maximum number of cases was reported from Ernakulam at 37 followed by Thiruvananthapuram district at 26. One person also recovered from the infection she said adding all tests were held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in the state capital.

The minister asked people to be vigilant and exercise utmost caution during the New Year and other festivities. “There is no need for any panic. But we have to be extremely careful. We have to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behvavior,” she said. New cases were reported a day after the state announced night curfew for four days, December 30 to January 2. People close to the government said the curbs are likely to be extended if the state reports more such cases.

Kerala detected the first case of the new variant on December 7 and the number of infections crossed 100 in less than a month. Experts said Omicron cases are likely to peak in the state in two months. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency. The minister indicated that the state will start vaccination of children below 18 from January 3 and all arrangements have been done.

At least 98 per cent of the eligible population in the state received the first dose of the vaccine and 77 per cent have received both. Health experts said the good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they have also warned that it is too early to lower guard.