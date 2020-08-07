e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala Air India plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai sets up hotline numbers for victims

Kerala Air India plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai sets up hotline numbers for victims

The IX 1344, Dubai-Calicut flight was carrying 191 passengers and crew, including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Dubai
Rescue operation underway after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.
Rescue operation underway after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (PTI)
         

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has activated four helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least two people on Friday evening.

The IX 1344, Dubai-Calicut flight was carrying 191 passengers and crew, including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members.

After landing at Runway 10, the Boeing 737 aircraft continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, a DGCA statement said.

“We pray for the wellbeing of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines +97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090572, +971543090575,” Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, told PTI.

He also said the Indian consulate will be available for any assistance it may be able to render at this time of grief.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family members of those who have been injured in this tragic incident, and we are obtaining more information from the relevant authorities on the ground at Calicut International Airport,” Puri said.

“The Airport authorities are providing medical assistance to all those injured in this tragedy,” he said. PTI CORR RS AKJ RS

tags
top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
‘Hats off,’ say people for cop’s efforts to help domestic violence victims
‘Hats off,’ say people for cop’s efforts to help domestic violence victims
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In