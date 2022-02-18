Kerala assembly session gets off to a stormy start amid Opposition’s walk out

The 15thsession of the Kerala assembly on Friday started off on a stormy note amid sloganeering and Opposition members staging a walk-out.Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan read out the customary policy address of the government, marking the beginning of the budget session of the legislative assembly.The governor was greeted with ‘go back’ slogans upon his entry into the assembly, however, he continued with his speech unmindful of interruptions.

While accusing the government of being hand in glove with the governor, Opposition leader V S Satheesan remarked, “The government shifted a senior IAS officer when the governor threatened not to sign the document. The state is witnessing a drama being enacted by both.It seems there is an unholy nexus between the government and governor.”

During the session, Satheesan stood up to raise a point but was stopped by the governor who reminded him that he will get enough time during discussion.“You are a responsible person and you will get enough time to discuss these things later,” he said. During another point, he angrily said “no” to the leader.

Satheesan said that the governor was acting as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government was dancing to his tunes for reasons best known to it.

In his speech, Khan listed the state’s success story of pandemic management and drastic improvement in health infrastructure. He also said the proposed the high-speed rail project — K Rail — will be an engine of growth and will be an eco-friendly project. “All the bottlenecks will be cleared soon,” said the governor.

He also blamed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for carrying out welfare and development activities in the state. Uncertainty prevailed after the governor refused to sign the policy document but later the government was forced to change their stance after two of his suggestions were approved.

General administration principal secretary K R Jyotilal who had sent a “blunt” letter to the governor was shifted and the government agreed that it will look into practice of shuffling of personal staff after every two years in the ministries. After two years, many ministers shift their personal staff, all political appointees, and recruit a new batch, and both get pension and other emoluments for rest of their life. Khan had termed this “loot of public exchequer.” The government and governor are nursing an uneasy relationship for last few months.

