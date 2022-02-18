Kerala assembly session makes a stormy start

Amid chaotic scenes, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday read out the customary policy address of the government marking the beginning of the Budget Session of the state legislative assembly.

As soon as the Governor entered the assembly, opposition members greeted him with “go back” slogans but he continued with his speech. When opposition leader V S Satheesan stood up to raise a point the Governor refused to budge and reminded him that he will get enough time during discussion. “You are a responsible person and you will get enough time to discuss these things later,” he said.

After shouting slogans, the opposition members later stormed out of the assembly. “It seems there is an unholy nexus between the government and Governor. The government had shifted a senior IAS officer when the Governor threatened not to sign the document. The state is witnessing a drama being enacted by both,” Satheesan said. He said the Governor was acting as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government was dancing to his tunes for reasons best known to it.

In his speech, Khan listed the state’s success story of pandemic management and drastic improvement in health infrastructure. He also said the proposed high-speed rail project “K Rail” will be an engine of growth and it will be an eco-friendly project. He said all bottlenecks will be cleared soon. He also blamed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for carrying out welfare and development activities in the state.

There was uncertainty on Friday after the Governor refused to sign the policy document but later the government was forced to bend and two of his suggestions were approved.

General administration principal secretary K R Jyotilal who sent a “blunt” letter to the Governor was shifted and the government agreed that it will look into the practice of shuffling of personal staff after every two years in various ministries. After two years many ministers shift their personal staff, all political appointees, and recruit a new batch, and both enjoy pension and other emoluments for the rest of their life. Khan had termed this “loot of public exchequer.” The Kerala government and Governor have been nursing an uneasy relationship for the last few months.