Kerala bobbitisation case takes fresh turn

Five years after the bobbitisation case involving Kerala godman Swami Gangeshananda surfaced, he broke his long silence on Tuesday alleging that senior police officer in the rank of director general of police was behind the case.

He addressed the media a day after the crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case conspired with her lover and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to cut off his genitals.

The woman and Ayyappadas allegedly did this after months of planning and training, a senior official said, adding police will present the two as the main accused with the permission of a trial court.

Gangeshananda alleged that he was framed in the case by the senior officer after he participated in a stir to retrieve the birth place of 20th century social reformer Chattambi Swami in the state capital. He said some people, including the officer, brought this land thinking that nobody will claim its ownership.

Talking about the attack on May 19, 2017, he said he doesn’t know who carried it out. “It seems I was unconscious and when I realised deep pain below by waist I somehow got up and saw the room was filled with blood. When I alerted inmates of the house they took me to the hospital,” he said, adding a thorough investigation will expose those who worked behind this and directly participated in the attack.

He said he suffered excruciating pain for almost a year and later plastic surgeons helped create a permanent mechanism.

After the incident, the woman, also a law student, filed a police complaint that Swami tried to assault her sexually and she cut his genitals in defence. Later, she changed her statement before the special court. In her fresh deposition, she said she neither attacked Swami nor did he try to sexually assault her.

“I was in the hospital for almost a month and later many police officers questioned me. Not a single charge was framed against me. I am seer and I believe in god. Sun comes out slowly to give light and life. Similarly, the truth will emerge slowly,” he said, adding at one point he was charged under 10 sections of the IPC including Pocso. Later, a local court granted him bail considering his health condition.

During investigation, he also changed his version. Initially, he said he only cut his genitals as a penance but later he said it was severed by those who attacked him while he was in deep sleep. When newsmen sought more clarification, he said he was not a politician but a small-time priest and all information will come out in coming days.

In 2019, Gangeshananda had approached state police chief Loknath Behra with a fresh complaint alleging “a conspiracy by top police officials to frame him in the case”, and alleged that Ayyappadas is the main suspect in the case. During the investigation, police found that the duo had searched the internet extensively and studied many cases of bobbitisation to carry it out.

“It was a very complicated case as the accused and complainant changed their versions too frequently, and there was not much evidence. We have sought the advocate general’s advice on how to move ahead. We are planning to file a fresh FIR against the woman and her lover,” said a senior officer of the crime branch.

