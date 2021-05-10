Kerala caps private hospital treatment fees after HC rap

The Kerala high court on Monday came down heavily on some of the private hospitals that charged Covid-19 patients exorbitantly, saying citizens can’t be looted in trying times.

A bench of justices Devan Ramachandran and Kausar Edappagath observed that they happened to see some bills in which ₹22,000 was charged for PPE kits and ₹1,200 for and kanji (rice gruel). “We found unconscionable billings. ₹22,000 for PPE kits, our humble kanji is charged ₹1,300. And Dolo is charged ₹30-40 each. We won’t allow this loot,” said the court.

The court took up the issue suo motu after a 28-year-old man posted a video on social media narrating his bitter experience at a private hospital in Aluva in Kochi. Many such complaints of heavy billing were reported from various parts of the state.

The state government informed the court that a case has been registered against the hospital and a fee structure was fixed for various services in private hospitals.

“As per the new order, price of the general ward for a day would be ₹2,645, includes registration, bed, diagnosis, oxygen, nursing and doctor fees and other services,” the government counsel informed the court. But expenses of costly medicines such as Remdesivir will be charged separately. He also informed the court that a penalty of ten times the rate will be imposed in case of overcharging. The counsel appearing for private hospitals opposed the capping and said they were also working under trying conditions.

“Because of the pandemic, you are having 100% occupancy. Normally it will be 50-60%. Learn to average our costs,” the court said. It also lauded the government initiative to bring a fee structure to check exploitation in hospitals.