Kerala CM may urge Centre to withdraw guv

As the feud between the LDF government and the Raj Bhavan rages on, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to write to the President and the Centre requesting to recall the governor, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Feud between Kerala chief minister and governor Arif Mohammed Khan continues. (PTI)

The chief minister made the remarks at a press conference in Kollam on a day when the SFI, the student wing of the CPM, continued its protests against governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the campus of the Calicut University in Thenhipalam, where the latter addressed a seminar on social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Monday.

The chief minister reiterated that the governor was making provocative remarks to disturb the state’s peaceful atmosphere.

“Kerala is a peaceful state. But the governor is making highly provocative statements and trying to stir trouble. I feel that he is trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. He has some other intentions. He wants to create the impression that there is an unusual situation in the state. He is using terms like ‘bloody Kannur’ and trying to insult a region and its people. The Centre must strongly examine (his actions),” the CM said.

“For a cordial relationship between the Centre and the state, the actions of the governor have to be rectified. The state government feels that he is trying to disturb the harmony prevailing in the state. It seems like we will have to ask the Centre to recall him,” Vijayan added.

The CPI(M) political bureau said in a statement, “The Kerala governor has overstepped all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected state government and his grossly erratic behaviour. The latest instance is his statement that there is ‘the beginning of the collapse of the Constitutional machinery in the state’. Such threats levelled against the state government will be rejected outright by the people of the state.”

“While the students have the democratic right to protest peacefully, the governor has sought to blame the chief minister for these protests and made insulting references to him. This is no way for a person holding the Constitutional post of governor to behave and he has proved himself unworthy of continuing in that post,” it said.

Meanwhile, governor Khan on Monday attended a seminar at the Calicut University campus amid the SFI protests against him and also made a visit to Kozhikode city.

He also continued to attack the chief minister holding him responsible for the years of violence in Kannur.

“Kannur district has suffered for decades. Who was the man behind the violence in Kannur? the same man who instigated violence in Kannur, he thought the way he was able to frighten people there, he would be able to frighten me. I am not going to be frightened,” said the governor.

Referring to the CM, he said, “A bully, do you know his history and how many murders he was involved in Kannur? What will a bully say? How am I provoking? If I nominate CPM members to the Senate, is it okay?”

The governor returned to Thiruvananthapuram from Kozhikode on Monday evening.