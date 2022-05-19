Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran booked for his remarks against chief minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police on Thursday registered a case against state Congress president K Sudhakaran MP for his controversial comments against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, officials said.

His remarks comparing the chief minister to an “unleashed dog” while talking about the upcoming by-election in Thrikkakara triggered a political controversy in the state. But the Congress said it was a politically-motivated move and the party will deal with it legally.

Kochi police commissioner C H Nagaraju said a case under Section 153 (provocation to cause riot and enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the leader. Earlier a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) youth leader filed a complaint against the Congress president at Palarivattom police station citing his speech, and the case was based on this.

Sudhakaran was talking to a news channel on Tuesday about the upcoming by-election in Thrikkakara. “We have enough confidence. Our vote margin will increase. But the ruling camp is in utter confusion. Camping at the constituency, it is the CM who is behaving like a...,” he said.

After his remark triggered a controversy, Sudhakaran said “it was a saying “in north Malabar and he later withdrew it. But the leaders of the ruling CPI(M) have criticised the Congress leader in strong terms. But the Congress said it was a political stunt and nobody can browbeat its state president like this.

“We all know the CM used harsher terms than this earlier to attack his opponents. And he is still standing with them. But the PCC president has explained his position and later withdrew his remarks also. It is a politically-motivated move,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Thrikkakara is facing a fierce three-cornered contest between UDF candidate and widow of PT Thomas, Uma Thomas, LDF candidate and cardiologist Joe Joseph and BJP nominee AN Radhakrishnan. The by-poll was necessitated after the death of sitting legislator PT Thomas. This is the first by-election since Vijayan got his second term in office. The CPI(M), which is facing heat on the proposed high-speed K-Rail, said it will be a vote for development but opposition Congress and BJP are making the massive displacement of people and brute force on affected people an issue in the by-poll.