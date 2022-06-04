Kerala Congress upstages LDF to win Thrikkakara bypoll by big margin

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front suffered a humiliating defeat in Thrikkakara by-election in Kerala on Friday after Congress-led United Democratic Front retained the assembly seat.

Congress candidate Uma Thomas defeated the Left candidate Jo Joseph by a record margin of over 25,000 votes. This is the first by-poll that the Left front government faced after its second consecutive term.

Celebrating her victory, Uma said, “I dedicate this victory to people of Thrikkakara and my late husband P T Thomas.”

The result is a personal setback for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who often said it will be a vote for development and a referendum on the performance of his government.

Uma Thomas secured 72,770 votes, CPI(M)’s Jo Joseph 47,754 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s A N Radhakrishnan remained a distant third with 12,957 votes. Compared to the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP’s vote share dipped by 1,500. As per the poll statistics, Uma’s winning margin is the highest since the urban constituency came into existence.

“The ruling party used all the tricks but people gave them a befitting reply. We need people-centric development, not the one propounded by the government crushing people’s concerns,” said Uma.

She took the lead from the beginning and maintained it through the counting.

Following her victory, the Congress camps turned jubilant and the workers distributed sweets and carried out processions.

“It is a verdict against arrogance and high handedness. After the CM’s second term, he forgot about people, their concerns and forcibly brought the K Rail (high-speed rail project) which is not practical in a state like Kerala,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Seeking Vijayan’s resignation, state Congress chief said, “The CM only said that the by-election will be a referendum. People handed over a crushing defeat to him. If he respects his words, he should resign.”

He also asked the CM to respect the popular verdict and drop the K-Rail project.

The CPI(M) admitted the poll outcome was really shocking. “We never expected such an outcome. The party will examine it in detail,” said Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan.Meanwhile, defeated candidate Jo Joseph congratulated the winner. “I performed the role entrusted by the party well. Rest, the party will discuss and decide,” he said.

The BJP meanwhile said a sympathy wave led to Uma Thomas’s big win. “P T Thomas was a popular leader. People still love him that is why they gave full mandate to Uma. It is a sympathy wave. The BJP somehow maintained its vote share in Thrikkakara,” said BJP state president K Surendran.

Some party members, however, privately blamed leaders for “glorifying former Kerala Congress leader P C George” who was arrested for his alleged communal remarks on the poll eve.

Though the by-poll was inconsequential in terms of numerical strength of the CPI(M)-led LDF which enjoyed a brute majority of 99 in 140-member house and opposition Congress-led UDF , it turned a prestigious battle for both. “We will complete the century. It will be a vote for development,” CM Vijayan had said more than once.

“The way the LDF celebrated the entry of K V Thomas, it damaged itheir prospects. Similarly, it gave an impression that Jo was the candidate of the church. It is a big setback for the government,” said political observer and writer Sebastian Paul.

