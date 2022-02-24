Kerala cop dismissed from service for leaking info to SDPI

A civil police officer was dismissed from service in Idukki district on Wednesday for leaking vital information from police database to leaders of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India.

During an internal investigation, officials found that PK Anas of Karimanoor police station leaked personal details of 150 BJP, RSS workers in the district to the SDPI.

The incident came to light when a team led by a deputy superintendent of police G Lal was investigating an attack on a government bus driver who posted a “hate message” in the social media. When police arrested one of the accused P Shahnavas in this connection, they found details of BJP-RSS leaders in his phone.

During investigation, they found that Anas downloaded confidential information from police data base and transferred to SDPI leaders.

Officials also found that he sent many mails to the President from different accounts urging him to recall administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel, whose policies had invited widespread protest in the archipelago a couple of months ago.

Anas was suspended from service last month and now his service was terminated, said a senior official of Kerala police. Such illegal practices will not be tolerated in the force, the official said, adding a case was already registered against Anas.