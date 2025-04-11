Kerala court grants bail to five medical students accused in ragging case

A court in Kottayam on Thursday granted bail to the five people who were accused of brutally ragging their junior in Government Nursing College in February. The accused were also directed by the bench to follow strict bail conditions including appearing in court whenever summoned, barred from contacting or influencing witnesses and not engage in any criminal or civil offence. (File photo)

The Kottayam principal district and sessions court allowed the petitions filed by the five accused in the case for bail citing their young age and their clean record before the ragging case. The accused, identified as Samuel Johnson (20), NS Jeeva (19), C Rijiljith (21), KP Rahul Raj (22) and NV Vivek (21), were in judicial custody since their arrest on February 11.

The charge sheet filed by the Gandhinagar police last month before the JFCM court in Ettumanoor stated that the accused, second and third-year students at the nursing college, tortured several students there in the name of ragging and extorted money from them to buy alcohol.

The accused, according to the complainants, stripped the victims naked, used dumbbells to inflict injuries to their private parts, caused bleeding by poking their body with sharp instruments like compass and divider and applied lotion on wounds to exacerbate the pain.

Visuals of the alleged torture, that went on for nearly three months from November 2024, also came out in February.

According to the father of one of the students, the torture began after one of the juniors declined to pay money to the seniors. The father claimed that the accused routinely extorted the juniors to buy liquor and often threatened them at knife-point if they refused.

After the incident, Kerala health minister Veena George announced that the accused would be expelled from the college and barred from registering for nursing courses in the state, terming it a “cruel episode”. “It shocks the human conscience and words fail to describe the monstrosity of it,” she said.