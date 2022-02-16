Kerala daily wage earner, wife’s 26-year-old battle to get justice

Thiruvananthapuram: For two-and -half decades, daily wage labourer Ayyappan, 61 and his wife, Omana Ayyapan, a peeler at a cashew factory in Kollam, fought a case over being denied fair pay after a hard day’s work and then being victimised by the police for demanding their due. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court. Two of the five accused died during the proceedings. But the Ayyapan’s finally received justice. Three retired Kerala Police officials surrendered in early February, following a SC ruling in January. And it all started over Ayappan being denied ₹230.

On February 8, 1996, Ayyappan did some work for lVeera Senan, a local landlord in Ezhukone, Kollam. Ayyappan sought ₹530, but Senan was only prepared to pay 300, and an argument ensued. That same evening, a police team arrived at their home, dragged Ayyappan out, and took him to the station saying there was a serious complaint against him, filed by Senan. “When I rushed to the station with my two minor children I saw my husband being thrashed black and blue. He was denied water for 24 hours and forced to drink urine by Manirajan,” alleged Omana. Ayyappan, who was accused of beating the landlord, was given bail the next day.

Ayyappan spent 22 days at a government hospital in Kottarakara. “Police officials pressurised doctors to discharge me fast but they refused. They even threatened the hospital staff. It was then we took a vow that come what may, we will fight against the policemen who tortured me,” he said.

Ayyappan filed a complaint against five policemen including Manirajan at a local court on April 4, 1996, selling off his small plot of land and his home to fund the legal battle. In April 2009, 13 years later, the Kottarakara judicial magistrate court found three officials guilty under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (hurting with dangerous weapons) and section 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC and handed them a one -year prison sentence and a ₹2500 fine. Of the five accused, two had already died by the time the 2009 verdict was delivered. The accused police officials appealed the verdict, but in 2012 the Kollam sessions court too upheld the decision. The accused filed another appeal and in 2021 the Kerala High Court upheld the verdict. In January 2022, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the case, giving the accused four weeks to surrender before the trial court. “We see no reason to interfere with the impugned order passed by the high court. Petitioners are directed to surrender before the trial court within four weeks,” a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana ordered on January 10.

On February 5, the three retired police officials accused in the case, retired Deputy SP D Rajagopal, retired ASI Manirajan, and retired head constable Sharfuddin surrendered before the court and were shifted to the central jail in Thiruvananathapuram.

“We both can’t read and write properly. But if you ask us about various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) we can tell you. In fact, it was the police that taught us this as we frequented stations and courts all these years,” said Omana.

The family says they were offered inducements to withdraw the case. “Once a police association leader offered us ₹50 lakh and a house to withdraw the case against officials but we refused . Local leaders told us to let bygones be bygones,” said Ayyappan.

When that didn’t work, cases were filed against him. “In 2011 I was implicated in a trumped up molestation case. I was again tortured at the police station and lost three teeth this time. In 2015, I was hit by a speeding bike, but survived,” he said. He was absolved of molestation charges two years later.

The couple now plans to move court for commensurate compensation. “The verdict is an eye-opener for authorities who think they can take poor for granted. Both suffered a lot but they were committed and focussed. I am sure their fight will inspire many such suffering people,” said their counsel Syam Mohan.

Omana said that both their children, now married, have had to face the brunt. “Once they don the police uniform, some think they can do anything and get away with it. Local leaders, government officials and powerful police associations were against us. But we fought all alone and justice has finally prevailed.”

