Kerala eases Covid-19 restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram

As the number of Covid-19 cases has declined in the state, the Kerala government lifted certain restrictions and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

In an order on Sunday, the government allowed the bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy.

The order said the government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.

The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, college and creches.

Today, the state recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total to 6,497,204 till date.

The southern state also reported 62 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 65,223, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 13 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 46 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 5,499 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 6,401,236 and the active cases dropped to 29,943, the release said.

As many as 34,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 393 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 356 and Kottayam 241, the release said.

Of the new cases, 22 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 2,387 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 107, the release said.

There are currently 1,05,780 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,03,592 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,188 in hospitals, the release said.