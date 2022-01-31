Kerala ex-minister targets Lokayukta, faces flak from Oppn

Amid the row over the Kerala government’s plan to dilute the powers of the anti-corruption body Lokayukta through an ordinance, former minister K T Jaleel on Sunday posted a message on social media casting aspersions on Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph, also a former Supreme Court judge.

Jaleel was forced to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan government last year after the Lokayukta found him guilty of nepotism.

Without naming him, Jaleel alleged that the Lokayukta “will do anything for money and position” and that the Congress-led UDF is using him as a weapon to stab chief minister Vijayan in the back.

In the post, the former minister also alleged that a senior leader of the UDF was saved from a controversial case in 2005 when the Lokayukta was a judge in the Kerala high court and in turn he managed a plum post for his sister-in-law. Jaleel was indirectly referring to the appointment of Jancy James as the vice chancellor of the Mahathma Gandhi University in Kottayam.

“It is a tragedy that a weapon meant for Gandhiji is getting into the hands of Godse. If he gets good returns, he will do any job. When three central agencies gave me a clean chit in trumped-up case, he appeared all of a sudden to weaken the government,” Jaleel said in the post, referring to his case. Later he also posted the verdict in the ice cream parlour case -- a sex scandal in which Muslim League leader P K Kuhalikutty’s name allegedly cropped up but later the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit.

Last year Jaleel resigned from the Vijayan government after the Lokayukta found him to have lobbied for a relative to be appointed as the general manager of the State Minority Welfare Corporation. Lokayukta found that he diluted some of the qualifications required for the post. Though Jaleel moved the high court and Supreme Court, both refused to entertain his plea.

The opposition Congress and BJP slammed Jaleel for targeting constitutional positions.

The Congress has sought the CM’s reply to Jaleel’s post. “Justice Cyriac Joseph was appointed Lokayukta by the present government. It is for the CM to reply to such wild allegations,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan. “Frustrated Jaleel is attacking constitutional positions to vent his anger,” said BJP state president K Surendran. The ruling CPI(M) is yet to comment on Jaleel’s post.

The Opposition said the move to clip the wings of Lokayukta came in the wake of three complaints against the CM for allegedly abusing his position to grant financial help to three “ineligible persons” from his disaster relief fund. Complaints say the CM misused funds meant for disaster relief and distributed lakhs of rupees to former party MLA K K Ramachandran’s family to clear his debts, gave help to the family of former NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and relief to the family of a gunman who died on escort duty of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Similarly higher education minister R Bindhu is also feeling the heat of the Lokayukta. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had moved the anti-graft body last month citing two letters she wrote to the governor recommending the re-appointment of Kannur vice- chancellor Gopinath Raveendran. Chennithala said the minister has no right to send such letters to the governor and that it was a clear case of nepotism and misuse of power.