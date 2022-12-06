Kerala facing unprecedented financial crisis, finance minister tells Assembly

Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on Tuesday claimed that his state is facing an ‘unprecedented’ financial crisis, blaming the Union government’s “distorted policies”, the Covid-19 pandemic and recurring natural disasters for the situation.

The state is trying its best to come out of the crisis with a clear road map, financial discipline and better tax collection, he said in the assembly during the ongoing winter session, adding that there is a deficit of ₹6,716 crore in central revenue allocation compared to the previous financial year and the Centre also capped the borrowing limit of the state.

“It is true the state is facing an unprecedented financial crisis. But reasons contributing to the crisis are beyond our control. But we are still trying our best to overcome the crisis with strict financial discipline and other measures,” he said.

The Kerala government recently informed the assembly that the cumulative debt of the state as of March 2022 stood at ₹3,32,291 crore.

The opposition blamed the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s ‘extravagant and flawed priorities’ for the crisis, citing recurring foreign tours of ministers and funding for projects such as high-speed Silverline railway network that was junked due to local protests and red flag from the Centre.

Balagopal refuted these claims and said that combining the debt of statutory bodies and companies with that of the state government was contrary to the provisions of federalism, will imperil the borrowing powers of the state and jeopardise its developmental activities. The central government had rejected the state’s contention that ₹14,000-crore borrowing under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) were not direct debt of the state.

Having said that, Balagopal called the financial stress a ‘passing phase’ and assured that the state will overcome it soon.