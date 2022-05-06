Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala filmmaker arrested for ‘blackmailing’ actor, say police

Sasidharan was taken into custody from Parasala, a small village along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (HT)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan after actor Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him for posting defaming texts on the social media.

In a police complaint filed at Kochi, Warrier said Sasidharan has been blackmailing and defaming her through the social media for many weeks. Despite several warnings, she said, he continued this.

In the past two weeks, Sasidharan allegedly posted several messages on the social media, saying Warrier’s life was in danger and she was held hostage by her managers. He also said Warrier was not responding to his posts since she was held hostage by her managers.

Sasidharan was taken into custody from Parasala, a small village along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. There was a drama during his arrest as he insisted for arrest warrant and other details.

Later, local policemen arrived at the scene and he was forcibly taken to Kochi. “My life is in danger. I was implicated in the case for telling truth,” he said while he was being taken to Kochi.

Interestingly, Warrier had acted in Sasidharan’s movie “Kayattam” in 2020 which failed to make big in pandemic hangover. People close to Warrier said after the movie, he allegedly made several attempts to come closer to her and even proposed but the former turned it down.

After this, he posted many messages on the social media, saying her life was in danger.

Sasidharan (45), also a lawyer, came to the cine world as a documentary producer through crowd funding. In 2017, his film “Sexy Druga” created much controversy and later it got award in Rotterdam Film Festival. He made seven feature films in two decades.

Last month, police recorded Warrier’s statement again in connection with the alleged conspiracy case related to the 2017 actor abduction case in which her former husband Dileep is an accused.

