Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh shifted to ICU

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh shifted to ICU

Swapna, who was lodged at Central Prison, Viyyur in Thrissur district had complained of chest pain yesterday following which she was shifted to GMC, Thrissur.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kochi
Although a slight variation has been noticed in the ECG report of Swapna, the GMC authorities, however, stated that her condition is satisfactory.
Although a slight variation has been noticed in the ECG report of Swapna, the GMC authorities, however, stated that her condition is satisfactory.(PTI file photo)
         

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was shifted to the ICU at Government Medical College (GMC), Thrissur on Tuesday where she had been admitted after complaining of chest pain.

Swapna, who was lodged at Central Prison, Viyyur in Thrissur district had complained of chest pain yesterday following which she was shifted to GMC, Thrissur.

Although a slight variation has been noticed in the ECG report of Swapna, the GMC authorities, however, stated that her condition is satisfactory.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Police recorded the arrest of Swapna, in connection with a case related to the forgery of a fake degree certificate to secure a job in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) under the Income Tax Department.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had last week extended the judicial custody of three key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case -- Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair -- till September 9.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

