Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar criticised CPI, the second largest party in ruling LDF, that hoisted national flags and raised 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogans as a mark of protest against the use of Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan during an environment day event. Kerala Governor takes dig at CPI over 'Bharat Mata' issue

In an apparent reference to the CPI campaign but without naming them, Arlekar, at an event here said, "Those who never thought of 'Bharat Mata' are saying 'Bharat Mata ki jai'. That is a good contribution. I appreciate that."

At the same time, the Governor said that 'Bharat Mata' cannot be an issue for debate.

"It cannot be an issue for discussion. How can it be? 'Bharat Mata' is above everything and beyond everything," he said.

Arekar further said that while everyone may have their different thoughts and ideologies, "we are all brothers and sisters, that particular thing has to be there in our minds".

On the other hand, CPI state secretary M V Govindan said that there is no concept of 'Bharat Mata' as it is not there in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the CPI said it was currently not going to have a discussion with its ally CPI on the issue.

"We do not think now is the time for a discussion on that," CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom said.

The row was kicked off when the Raj Bhavan decided to use a 'Bharat Mata' portrait for the Environment Day event, resulting in it being boycotted by State Agriculture Minister and CPI leader P Prasad. He claimed that the portrait was the one used by the RSS.

He had also said that the portrait was not authorised as the official version by the Constitution or the Indian government.

Following Prasad's boycott of the event, the Governor had issued a statement saying that "Whatever be the pressure, from whichever quarters, there will be no compromise whatsoever on Bharat Mata."

Subsequently, the CPI had announced that it would hoist the national flag, which is the symbol of Bharat Mata, at all its branches on Saturday and would plant saplings in front of it as a mark of protest against the Governor's stand.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.