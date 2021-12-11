Kerala Governor threatens to quit chancellor post over political appointments in varsities

Peeved over alleged interference of the Kerala government in many varsities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he was upset and willing to quit the chancellor’s post.

People, who are aware of the development, said Khan has reportedly sent a letter to the CM and state higher educational council on Dec 8 in which he suggested the government “to bring an ordinance to remove him and he will be happy to sign it”.

The governor is the chancellor of all universities and Khan recently requested all to make these varsities centres of excellence and avoid too many political appointments and interference.

When contacted, people close to the government neither admitted nor denied receiving the letter.

The Governor is in Delhi now. What really triggered his protest is the re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor Prof Gopinath Raveendran. He was re-appointed for a period of four years again and it was also challenged in the high court.

The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistle blower in the higher education sector, had petitioned the governor several times pointing out too many political appointments bypassing other eligible candidates. The recent appointment of the wife of the CM’s political secretary KK Ragesh in Kannur university had kicked up a row.