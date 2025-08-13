Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday dismissed as "baseless" reports suggesting that the state government is "attempting to restrict" press freedom. Kerala govt refutes charges of infringing press freedom

Responding to media reports, the CMO said no such move has been initiated by the government.

The statement added that an inquiry has been ordered into the leak of a highly confidential letter regarding the World Bank’s allocation of funds for the 'Kera' project, which appeared in the media.

The World Bank had approved ₹139.65 crore as the first phase of a loan for the project, intended to benefit around four lakh coconut farmers in the state.

The funds, cleared in October last year, were to be transferred to the 'Kera' project account within seven days. However, the state government reportedly used the amount for other expenses, according to media reports.

“Such letters are highly confidential. Leaking them and having them published in the media can lead to a loss of credibility,” the statement claimed, stressing that the probe is essential for smooth government functioning.

It added that the issue should not be portrayed as targeting journalists and labelled contrary reports as “fake news propaganda.”

The CMO clarified, “If there is a lapse by government officials relating to a news report being reported incorrectly, investigating it and identifying those responsible should not be interpreted as an anti-media move. It is a natural course of action.”

The statement said legal and statutory measures are being taken and that attempts to suggest journalists will be summoned as part of the investigation are a misinterpretation. The government is constantly targeted by fake news and propaganda.

“Even when false news is debunked with evidence, a few media outlets continue to propagate it without correcting or apologising,” the statement claimed.

The CMO asserted that fake news cannot sway the public due to "high media literacy and political awareness" in the state.

It reaffirmed that press freedom and rights will be fully protected while efforts to mislead the public and generate "anti-government sentiment" will be exposed. The government reiterated its commitment to maintaining good relations with the media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.