Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Tuesday said it would explore both legal and protest avenues to secure over ₹1,500 crore in funds allegedly withheld by the Centre under various centrally sponsored schemes because Kerala has not signed the PM SHRI scheme memorandum. Kerala govt to pursue legal route to secure ₹ 1,500 Cr withheld by Centre over PM SHRI issue

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that Kerala will join forces with Tamil Nadu to press for their rightful share. He accused the central government of discriminatory practices.

"I have already spoken to the Tamil Nadu Education Minister twice and will be meeting him next week," Sivankutty told PTI Videos, underlining a coordinated effort between the two southern states.

The funds in question have allegedly been held back due to Kerala's refusal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding associated with the PM SHRI scheme — a central government initiative aimed at upgrading select schools across India.

Minister Sivankutty further cited a Supreme Court judgement in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which made clear that states are under no legal compulsion to implement the National Education Policy .

This ruling has opened the door for Kerala to approach the apex court over the denial of its financial entitlement.

"I had personally discussed the issue with the Union Education Minister on two occasions and have also written to the Centre requesting the release of funds owed to the state," Sivankutty said.

"They have even blocked our Samagra Shiksha Kerala funds on the same grounds. The Centre has not responded positively, and we are now left with no choice but to pursue legal remedies and organise protests," he said.

Calling for fair treatment, the Minister urged the Union government to recognise Kerala as an integral and significant part of the country and to release the funds that are due.

