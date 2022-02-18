Kerala guv signs policy address after secy shifted

Thiruvananthapuram:

Uncertainty over Friday’s Kerala assembly’s budget session was cleared after governor Arif Mohammad Khan signed the annual policy address document of the state government on Thursday, but only after two of his suggestions were accepted.

General administration principal secretary K R Jyotilal who sent a “blunt” letter to the governor was shifted and the government agreed that it will look into shuffling of personal staff after every two years.

After two years, many ministers shift their personal staff, all political appointees, and recruit a new batch, and both will enjoy pension and other emoluments rest of their life. The governor had expressed serious reservations over this earlier. Though chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a battery of officials called on him, the governor refused to budge till the evening.

According to Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor will have to address the first session of the assembly in a new year and read out the government’s policies for the year ahead.

The immediate provocation behind the latest bout between the governor and government was the appointment of a senior journalist and BJP sympathizer, Hari S Kartha, as the additional private secretary to the governor. The government expressed serious reservation over his appointment and sent a letter to the governor, which was signed by principal secretary K R Jyotilal. In the letter, the government stated that there was no such precedence but since the governor insisted, the government cleared his appointment. Jyotilal was shifted with immediate effect and senior IAS officer Sharada Muraleedharan was appointed in his place.

Later the governor told Hindustan Times that he signed the document only after the government agreed to his suggestions. “I was appointed by the President, not by state government. The letter was an attempt to degrade and insult a constitutional office,” he said, adding Raj Bhawan has right to appoint four officers but he engaged only one, that too after intelligence clearance.

“You can’t dictate terms to me like this. The letter was blunt and later leaked to the media also to insult me. I am only obliged to the President and he can only advise me. A secretary can’t advise me like this,” he said, adding he insisted that the officer who signed the letter must go. Talking about this second suggestion, he said he came to know about the “strange arrangement” recently and advised the government not to go ahead with it anymore.

“I can’t be a party to this loot. How can the state fund political leaders like this? I was told some ministers have 20-25 personal staff and they will be shifted after two years so as to engage a fresh batch and both will enjoy all privileges. This is illegal and unconstitutional,” he said, adding he consulted the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) also about this “strange arrangement.” He said this is happening at time when thousands of job aspirants who cleared the public service commission examinations are protesting.

“I told the government that it can’t force me to take certain decisions which are not legally binding. I will go by the merit of the each decision from now on,” he said.

The opposition Congress has termed the tiff “as a drama being enacted by both.” “The governor first protests, then he succumbs; this drama has been going on for quite some time,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan.

The BJP has termed his decision a bold one. “It is a naked truth the government is filling all sectors with party workers,” said party state president K Surendran.

CPI(M) leader M M Mani said, “Some people have hidden agenda to weaken a democratically elected government and all are aware of forces behind it”.

The relation between the government and overnor strained after the latter sent a strongly worded letter to the CM Pinarayi Vijayan on December 8 in which he said he was really pained over “dipping standard” of higher education sector and blamed “brazen political interference” for this. He asked the government to take up the chancellor’s post if political interference continued and he can’t bend further.

Though the CM asked the governor not to take any precipitate action the latter refused to budge for some time but he later came around after the CM met him. The governor was upset with the re-appointment of the vice-chancellor of Kannur University, Prof Gopinath Raveendran. He was re-appointed for a period of four years in November last year after the government issued a notification and appointed a selection committee to select the new V-C. But the government insisted for his re-appointment and higher education minister R Bindhu wrote a letter to him reportedly angering him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON