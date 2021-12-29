Kerala HC accepts plea, issues notices to all accused in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala high court on Tuesday sought the response of all the accused, including actor Dileep, on the state government’s appeals against a trial court’s orders, declining its pleas to summon several more witnesses and get certified copies of the call detail records of the accused in the actor sexual assault case of 2017.

Justice Viju Abraham issued notice to all the accused in the case, seeking their stand on the prosecution’s two separate petitions and listed the matters for further hearing on January 6, 2022.

On December 21, the trial court had rejected a fresh demand from the prosecution, forcing it to move the high court. The additional public prosecutor in the plea said certified phone call details will weaken its arguments and sought original records from mobile service providers. The prosecution also wanted to examine some of the witnesses, including film producers Anto Joseph and Balachandrakumar.

It also said that it wants to re-examine nine witnesses and hear some of the new witnesses in the case. It contended that there is no merit in denying the opportunity to bring more evidence in the case sticking on to mere technical reasons. The court will hear a fresh petition in the case after the vacation. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.

The victim -- an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.

During the attack, the first accused Pulsar Suni, involved in many criminal cases in the port city, reportedly told the victim that he was given a quotation and was forced to do this.