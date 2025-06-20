Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic

Kochi, The Kerala High Court has sought the state government's stand regarding its earlier submission that it was contemplating legislation against evil practices like black magic and sorcery.

Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic
Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic

The Kerala government had filed a submission in October 2022 while hearing a plea by an organisation called Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham, which had sought the enactment of a law against such practices.

The petition was dismissed in June 2023 due to no one representing the petitioner organisation, but was later restored.

When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji on June 3, the court directed the government to file an affidavit regarding the state's stand in respect of its earlier position that it was contemplating to enact a law on the subject.

The bench posted the matter on June 24.

The organisation, in its plea, has stated that the Law Reforms Commission, headed by Justice K T Thomas, had submitted a comprehensive report to the State of Kerala in the year 2019, with legislative recommendations based on new social conditions.

"The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill-2019, is one of the recommended statutes. But so far, no attempt has been made on the part of the state on the matter," the organisation has claimed.

The plea was filed in 2022 in the wake of a ritual human sacrifice of two women in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala by three people, including a couple.

The petition has claimed that laws against sorcery and black magic have been passed by the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

It has also sought a declaration that "films on big screens and OTT platforms, and several serials and other telefilms, aired on television channels and YouTube, having content of superstitious beliefs, including sorcery and occult practices, exempting those having good intentions and having good artistic values, are illegal".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On