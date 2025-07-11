Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Friday granted 15 days' parole to a murder convict to get married in view of his fiancee's love and affection for him despite his conviction and life sentence. Kerala HC grants parole to murder convict to get married

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan granted the relief to Prasanth on a plea moved on his behalf by his mother, so that he can get married on July 13.

The court granted him parole for 15 days from July 12 and directed that he should report back to the prison by 4 pm on July 26.

In the plea, the convict had challenged the dismissal of his parole application by the superintendent of the Viyyur prison.

The judge said he was looking at the case "from the angle of that girl who decided to marry the convict".

"Even after the convict was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, her love continues. In other words, she says that 'you are my today, my tomorrow and my forever'. She says that 'you are my soulmate, my partner, my best friend'.

"This court cannot neglect the brave stand of that girl who is ready to marry the convict, even though she knows that her partner is in jail and is undergoing life imprisonment. I am exercising my extraordinary jurisdiction to grant parole to the convict for a period of 15 days...," Justice Kunhikrishnan said in his order.

The judge also quoted a line written by renowned American poet Maya Angelou, who had said "Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

The court noted that the convict's fiancee did not change her stand even after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Let that girl be happy and this court shower all blessings upon her," it added.

The convict's mother, in the plea, had said that her son's marriage was fixed before his conviction.

