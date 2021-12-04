Kerala HC sets aside order on early 2nd Covishield dose

In a relief for the Union government, the Kerala high court on Friday set aside its earlier order that directed the Centre to allow eligible people take the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, after a gap of four weeks, instead of the mandatory 84 days.

Setting aside the September 3 judgment of a single bench of justice PB Suresh Kumar on the appeal filed by the Union government, a division bench of chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly allowed the Centre’s contention that the 84-day gap between two doses of Covid-19 jabs was fixed as per the advice of the global advisory committee on vaccine safety.

The Centre also contended that the single bench’s intervention was against the government’s vaccine policy and triggered enough confusion.

“Once it is established that the government acted on the basis of such advice, it is for it (the Centre) to decide how to go about it, in order to get rid of the emergent Covid-19 situation…such expert advice, on the basis of scientific study, cannot possibly be substituted by a judgment of constitutional courts, especially when no materials are produced before the court to show that the expert and scientific advices given are hasty, bad or ill advised,” the division bench said in its judgment.

The high court also agreed to the Centre’s argument that the earlier verdict was against the settled norm that the court cannot interfere with policy decision of the Union government.

“The order, if allowed, would set at naught the national policy for vaccine and would cause serious prejudice for the larger segment. The judgment would militate against the settled position that in matters related to government supported by scientific study, the court shall not meddle with it to substitute its view,” the Union government argued in the court, adding that if the single judge’s decision is not set aside, it could derail the vaccination policy of the country and would result in disorder in the implementation of its strategy to fight Covid-19.

On September 3, justice Kumar ruled that the second dose of Covishield vaccine can be given after a gap of four weeks for those who want to take it early and directed the Union government to make necessary changes on CoWin portal. The verdict came on a petition filed by the Kitex Garments Ltd, a Kochi-based apparel making unit, questioning the long gap between two doses of vaccine.

In its appeal, Kitex had said it has vaccinated at least 5,000 of its workers with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and has arranged for the second dose at a cost of nearly ₹93 lakh, but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.

The single bench had also observed that if the central and state governments can permit persons travelling abroad to take early second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the same privilege can be extended to others who need it. But it was not applicable to the free vaccine distribution being carried out by the government, it had ruled.

With the latest judgment, now second dose can only be administered after the completion of the prescribed 84-day gap. According to health officials, after the September 3 judgment, there was a rush for early second dose at many vaccine centres.

“It is always good to have a uniform gap between two doses,” said public health and internal medicine expert Dr N M Arun.