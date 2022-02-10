Kerala HC takes cognisance of temple devotees ‘forced’ to clean feet of Brahmins

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a media reports that devotees at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura, Kochi were forced to wash feet of 12 Brahmins for atonement of their sins.

The court later asked the Cochin Devaswom Board, which runs the temple, to file an affidavit and posted the case for further hearing on February 25. The incident came to light after Malayalam daily ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ carried a report on February 4, saying such practices were still taking place in some of the temples in the state. It was alleged that ritual was held as part of an offering called “Panthrandu Namaskram”.

But the Cochin Dewasom Board counsel said it was not devotees who washed the feet of Brahmins but the head priest of the temple (tantri) washed the feet of 12 priests at the temple as part of an age-old ritual.

A division bench of justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar directed the temple board to file a detailed affidavit.

Kerala temple affairs minister K Radhakrishnan sought a report from the Cochin Devaswom Board. When contacted, a temple official refused to comment saying it was sub judice.