Kerala high court defers actor Dileep’s bail plea till Feb 2, gives protection from arrest

The Kerala high court on Thursday deferred the anticipatory bail petition of Malayalam actor Dileep till February 2 in the case related to an alleged conspiracy to kill a police officer. The cop in question, Baiju Paulose, was investigating the role of Dileep and his aides in a female actor’s abduction and sexual assault, which took place in 2017.

The single bench of Justice P S Gopianthan ordered the crime branch that he should not be arrested till then and asked officials to submit details of the three-days of questioning of the actor and other accused. Meanwhile, the prosecution has sought more time from the court to examine digital evidences seized from the house of Dileep and others. He was questioned for over 33 hours from January 23 to 25.

The other accused in the case are Dileep’s brother P Anoop, his brother-in-law T N Sooraj, his friends Baiju Chengamanad and K Appu. A fresh case was registered against them following the disclosure of film director Balachandra Kumar.

Last month, Kumar had claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence case witnesses. He also claimed to have met the main accused, Pulsar Suni, at Dileep’s residence in 2016. After Kumar’s revelations the Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court to extend the trial for six more months but the same was turned down by the court on Monday.

Kumar also claimed that he was privy to a conversation — to eliminate the investigating officer — that allegedly took place at the actor’s house in Aluva in Ernakulam district. But Dileep dismissed the allegations saying Kumar was blackmailing him citing frivolous charges.

Later, crime branch had registered a fresh case under Sections 116 (abetment of offence), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A leading woman actor was waylaid, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a criminal gang in Kochi while she was returning home after a shooting assignment. Six months after the incident, Dileep was arrested in the case. Prosecution alleged that the attack was planned at the behest of Dileep to settle an old score with the woman.

