Kerala high court grants pre-arrest bail to former Congress leader P C George

The Kerala high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former legislator and Kerala Congress leader P C George in a hate speech case.

A single-judge bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail condition that George should not make any controversial or communal remarks.

The court also directed the police to continue their investigation in two cases filed against him.

The Ernakulam district court had rejected his plea for pre-arrest bail on Friday, forcing him to approach the high court.

He was booked by the Palarivattom police under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ) for delivering an inflammatory speech during a meeting of Hindu priests in the state capital on April 28. He was arrested by police on May 1 and a local court later granted him bail but restrained him from making inflammatory speeches.

However, Ernakulam police filed another case against him for making another round of speeches in Vennala (Kochi) in which he criticised a particular community last week.

Police also moved a plea to cancel his bail.

Speaking at the Ananthapurai Hindu Mahasammelan on April 28 he alleged that Muslim hoteliers were adding some drugs to the tea and serving it to people from other communities to make them impotent. He also said, “Love Jihad” (a term coined by some right-wing groups to explain interfaith marriage between Muslim boys and girls from other communities) was a reality, and he had a list of Christian girls lured by such elements.

George, who represented the Poonjar assembly constituency for more than 25 years, started his career with the Kerala Congress, a regional party dominated by Christians.

In 2017, he formed a new party Kerala Janapaksham and aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

A staunch critic of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, he was defeated in the 2021 assembly elections.