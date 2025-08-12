Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor's circular to university vice chancellors in the state to observe "Partition Horror Day" on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day was opposed by the ruling LDF on Tuesday, while the UDF said it cannot be implemented under any circumstances. Kerala Higher Education Minister, Oppn Leader flay Governor's circular on 'partition horror day'

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the circular was meant for creating division among students in the universities and undermine the value and greatness of Independence Day.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, in a statement said the state government should be prepared to ensure that the circular was not implemented.

Addressing reporters, Bindu said the circular was an attempt to create division among students about democratic and secular values in the society and diversity which had been the core of the nation’s ideals.

She said the move was intended to cast a shadow on the valor of great people who had fought for independence.

The Governor’s circular is meant to incite hatred between communities and create a "poisonous atmosphere" in educational institutions, hitherto not witnessed in Kerala, the minister alleged.

She asked the people of Kerala to resist the propaganda against secular values, social justice, and equality at all costs.

Satheesan alleged Governor Rajendra VishwanathArlekar was attempting to operate as a parallel system above a government elected by the people.

"Any unconstitutional action by the Governor is unacceptable," he said.

Arlekar carries the legacy of the Sangh Parivar movements that 'stabbed' the freedom struggle from behind, he alleged and said the former should not forget that he is now sitting in the chair of the Kerala Governor.

The Governor should be ready to withdraw from the attempt to mix the politics of division into the secular society of Kerala by abusing his constitutional position, he said.

