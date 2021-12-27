Kerala imposes night curfew as virus spreads alarm. Check details here

Kerala on Monday joined the ever-growing list of states that imposed night curfews in the wake of rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The state government imposed a curfew between 10pm to 5am that will come into effect on December 30 and will remain in force till January 2. The new restrictions effectively imposed a complete ban on late-night New Year celebrations.

Kerala logged 1,636 new infections on Monday, taking the caseload from the viral disease to 52,24,929. The state also reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

Kerala's Omicron tally currently stands at 57 with 19 new cases of the highly transmissible strain of coronavirus being reported on Sunday. This is the highest one-day rise in the state so far.

Health minister Veena George said of the 19 cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

"Persons coming from the UK, UAE, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Qatar and Netherlands were confirmed with the Omicron virus in Ernakulam. In Thiruvananthapuram, the infected came from the UK, Ghana and Qatar," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre ordered all states and Union territories to ensure that local or district administrations promptly take appropriate containment measures based on the normative framework and their assessment of the pandemic situation in view of the worsening crisis.

Meanwhile, night curfew was also imposed across Uttarakhand in view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The night curfew which comes into effect on Monday night will remain in force from 11pm to 5am until further orders, according to a statement issued by chief secretary SS Sandhu.

