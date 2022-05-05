Kerala is turning into a nursery of terrorism: Muraleedharan attacks Left, Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considered a staunch critic of the Left-front government, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan has slammed both the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress-led UDF front in Kerala, accusing them of supporting fundamentalists and driving the state into becoming a terror haven.

In an interview with HT, the Rajya Sabha MP spoke extensively about fundamentalism, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s bid to bridge ties with the strong Christian community in Kerala, and the controversial Silverline rail project.

The state government has accused you of staging a drama outside the police station when politician PC George was arrested for his alleged hate speech. What do you have to say to that?

The CPI(M) insists that even if you raise anti-national slogans, the police have no right to arrest the concerned person. I did not go there to create a drama, or forcibly release him as Marxists often do. I was in Thiruvananthapuram during his arrest, and just tried to meet him. People who’ve made virulent speeches and have arrest warrants against them roam freely in the state. I didn’t do anything wrong by going there (to meet George) and I am not apologetic either. There shouldn’t be double standards.

The BJP has been trying to appease the Christian community in the state for long. RSS leader Ramlal recently even met church heads. What’s brewing?

RSS has a wing called ‘Sampark Vibhag’ that often meets leaders from other religions and a cross-section of people. It is an ongoing process and cannot be linked to the BJP. It’s true that our leaders are in touch with Christian leaders and we share some of their concerns. In the north-east and Goa, the BJP has gained enough support from the community, but in Kerala some forces are trying to keep them away from the party.

The Left and the Congress often join hands to escalate this misunderstanding, but their designs will not last long. They both joined hands to sabotage the BJP’s poll prospects too. They have a one-point agenda – lotus (BJP’s election symbol) should not bloom in Kerala. But their sinister designs will fail soon.

What do you often criticise both fronts saying that they support fundamentalists?

That is true. You can’t be in denial mode always. As per facts, some people from Kerala were killed in encounters in Kashmir, two or three secret camps were held here, which later triggered several blasts and people were sent to Islamic State-held countries. Can you deny these incidents? It is a fact that leaders of both sides are helping fundamentalist elements and the state is fast turning into a nursery of terrorism.

Most leaders of the fundamentalist outfit – the Popular Front of India – are from Kerala. There are some top leaders who even equated jailed cleric Abdul Nassar Madani with Mahatma Gandhi. Appeasement politics is feeding into the vitals of the state and it is fast turning into a breeding ground for fundamentalists.

When Christian leaders talk of ‘love jihad’ from their own experience, everyone tries to silence them. We share most of the concerns of the Christian community. It is not an issue of votes, but the safety and well-being of the state.

There is a complaint that confusing signals from the Centre are complicating the Silverline issue. Is that true?

It is not true. The K-rail and Silverline projects are two different things. The first one is a firm in which the Union government also has a stake, and the second one is a project being mooted by the state. The Railway Board and NITI Aayog have raised serious reservations over the feasibility of the (Silverline) project. The state is least concerned about the massive displacement of the people and its environmental impact. No serious studies have been done and Left leaders are in a hurry to pocket the commission from the big-ticket project.

The Union railway minister has made it clear on a number of occasions that the project is not feasible and agreeable in its current form. The state should have dropped it but is still going ahead to trouble people. In Kannur, party workers roughed up those who protested and the CPI(M) is repeating Nandigram and Singur (both in West Bengal) in Kerala.

CPI(M) leaders often accuse you of not doing anything for the state, but in turn damaging its prospects. What do you have to say to that?

Only Marxists say this. Everyone knows about the the ‘Vande Bharat’ flights to evacuate thousands of students from Ukraine. I don’t need any certificate from them (Left front in Kerala). But I will not be party to loot Kerala (Silverline) and make it a terror hub. They turn jittery when I criticise them with facts. That day isn’t far when outdated ideologies will rest in dusted archaeology shelves.

