Kerala logs 23,253 fresh Covid cases

Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala which saw a slight increase a day ago, again decreased with the state on Wednesday recording 23,253 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,46,631.

The southern state had reported 29,471 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Kerala on Wednesday also reported 854 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 60,793, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours, 198 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 627 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 47,882 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries crossed 60 lakh in the state to reach 60,26,884.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,58,188, the release said.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases was 2,83,676.

As many as 84,919 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 4,441, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (2,673), Kottayam (2,531) and Kollam (2,318).

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 207 were health workers, 53 from outside the State and 21,366 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,627, the release said.