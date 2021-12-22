Kerala logs nine fresh Omicron cases, state tally climbs to 24

Nine more Omicron cases were detected in Kerala on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 24, the state health ministry said. Out of nine, four people came from Tanzania, 2 from Nigeria and one each from Ghana, Ireland and UK, it said adding the condition of all the patients was stable.

Four of them tested positive on their arrival and five others a week after their arrival. All their contacts were traced and quarantined, health ministry officials said. State health Minister Veena George said there was no need of any panic but asked people to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. As Christmas and New Year celebrations are round the corner the government has asked people to maintain utmost vigil.

After reporting less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in the last three days the state on Wednesday reported 3,205 new infections after 56,388 samples were tested. It also reported 36 new deaths and added 347 backlog deaths taking total fatalities to 45,538. The state has an active caseload of 27,842. More than 10,000 deaths, and unreported cases between March and June 2021, were added to the list of fatalities in the last three months as per the directive of the Supreme Court.