Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018
india news

Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018

The court directed that the convict be hanged till death for the murder of the couple -- Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda -- on July 6, 2018.
District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict -- Kalangottummal Viswanathan -- who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district. (Representative use)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Wayanad

A court here on Monday handed a death penalty to a man convicted of killing a newly married couple in 2018 in Vellamunda Kandathuvayalil area of Kerala’s Wayanad district.

District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict -- Kalangottummal Viswanathan -- who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district.

The court directed that the convict be hanged till death for the murder of the couple -- Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda -- on July 6, 2018.

Robbery was the motive behind the double murder, the prosecution said.

The court also awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbery, 10 years for housebreaking and seven years for destruction of evidence.

The court, in its order, appreciated the efforts of the police team led by Mananthavady DySP K M Devasia, for cracking the double murder case as initially there were not many leads in the case. The police shadowed hundreds of suspects, including Viswanathan, before identifying him as the real culprit and nabbing him.

It was in November 2020 that the charge sheet was filed in the case and around 45 out of a list of 72 witnesses were examined during the trial.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP