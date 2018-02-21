Man jumps into lion enclosure at Kerala zoo, says wanted to ‘have a chat’

A man jumped into a lion enclosure at a zoo in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday but was rescued after being spotted by a staff.

The man, identified as Murugan, told securitymen he went to the enclosure “to have a chat with the lion”. Shocked visitors at the zoo said he waved to the crowd as he approached the resting lioness.

The incident occurred around 11.45am, when Murugan sneaked into the enclosure after scaling two barriers.

#WATCH: Man enters Lion enclosure at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Later stopped & removed by zoo officials. pic.twitter.com/CU7AxijWBs — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

A watchman noticed him and immediately alerted security staff, who entered the enclosure and pulled him out after diverting the attention of the lioness, named Gracy.

Murugan, a native of Palakkad, was missing from his house for more than a week and his relatives had issued a missing person’s advertisement in major newspapers.

“It would have been a major tragedy if the watchman failed to notice him. If he teased the animal, it would become violent in no time,” said an official of the zoo.

Murugan was admitted to a hospital as he suffered injuries on his leg while creeping into the enclosure. His relatives have been informed. Police said they will file a case after questioning him.