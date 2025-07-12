Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday expressed shock over the report about students made to wash the feet of retired teachers as part of a ritual at two CBSE schools in the state and said the act was condemnable and against democratic values. Kerala Minister strongly criticises 'pada puja' ritual held in CBSE schools, warns strict action

An explanation would be sought from the managements of schools in this regard and the Director of Public Instructions has been entrusted with the task, he said.

The minister's statement came amidst media reports that a "pada puja" ritual was held at two CBSE schools under the Bharatheeya Vidyanikethan management in Kasaragod and in Mavelikkara as part of ceremonies marking the Guru Purnima day on Thursday.

"Such practices that instil a slave mentality among students are unacceptable under any circumstances. Knowledge and self-awareness are what education should provide," Sivankutty said in a statement.

The Left leader also expressed shock over the incident.

Stating that the government is viewing such incidents with utmost seriousness, he said such practices are condemnable and against democratic values.

"Education is about instilling scientific awareness and progressive thinking among children. Such actions undermine the very basic goals of our education system," the minister said.

Knowledge and self-awareness are what education should provide, he pointed out and said education is a right that was fought for and won from a time when literacy was denied in the name of the caste system.

"This right should not be trampled under anyone's feet. Strict measures will be taken to prevent such activities from recurring in educational institutions," the minister warned.

Sivankutty also clarified that the Department of General Education has the authority to take action against schools in any syllabus that does not comply with the Right to Education Act and regulations.

Meanwhile, ruling CPI students' outfit, the Students' Federation of India on Saturday said the ritual was held in RSS-controlled schools, and it was condemnable to force children to wash the feet of retired teachers.

It was part of an agenda to impose "chaturvarnya" in the society and the "uncivilised" act could not be accepted at any cost, SFI state president M Shivaprasad said in a statement.

He also urged authorities concerned to investigate the matter and take stringent action, the statement added.

