Pathanamthitta , Ruling CPI MLA K U Jenish Kumar allegedly forced the release of a man who was in the custody of the Forest Department in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant near Konni, sources said. Kerala MLA 'frees' man from forest department custody in elephant death case

The elephant was found dead at a pineapple plantation in an area under the jurisdiction of the Padam Forest Station in the Konni Nadvathummoozhy range.

Forest officials had taken the man for questioning after suspecting that high-voltage current from a solar fence installed on farmland leased for pineapple cultivation had caused the elephant's death.

Upon learning of the detention, the Konni MLA arrived at the Padam forest office and confronted the officials. He demanded the man's release, which was eventually granted. Video footage from the scene has since emerged.

The MLA allegedly shouted at and threatened the officials, and during the confrontation, he reportedly removed the man from Forest Department custody by force.

In the footage aired by news channels, the MLA is heard angrily questioning the officials: "Are you arresting innocent people on false charges? Don’t abuse your authority. Are you even human? Was this detention lawful? Where is the arrest report?"

He also warned the officials, claiming, "The Naxalites will return".

Kumar defended his actions, claiming that he had intervened after learning that a migrant worker had been unfairly detained by forest officials over the death of the elephant.

In a Facebook post, he alleged that the forest department created an atmosphere of fear in the village by detaining multiple people without proper procedures.

The MLA acknowledged that some of his remarks in the viral video drew criticism but insisted the real issue was the mistreatment of local people.

Kumar said his commitment is to stand by the people, even if it costs him his position.

The Forest officials have not reacted to the development.

