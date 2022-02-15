Kerala models’ death: Kin seek central agency’s probe

The family of former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, who died in a road mishap in November 2021, on Monday sought a central agency probe into the circumstances leading to the death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes a day after the Kerala police on Saturday booked luxury hotel owner Roy Vayalat, an accused in the Kochi models’ death case, and two others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint of assault was registered against them.

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, 25, runner up Anajana Shajan, 26, and their friend M Ashiq died in a road mishap on November 1 in Kochi after their car was chased by Saiju Thankachan, an alleged drug pedlar.

“The ongoing probe is moving at a snail’s pace,” said Kabeer’s uncle A Nizamuddin while talking to the reporters on Monday. He said the family members will also be meeting chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Questioning the hotel (Hotel No 18) where they had gone before the accident, he said that the recent developments showed the hotel was involved in many murky deals.

Initially, the matter was dismissed as an accident but later a special investigation team (SIT) inquiry found that they were driven to death by the hotel and drug racketeers. Later, the SIT had submitted a report in the court saying if there would have been no car chase, all three would have been alive.

“The recent cases under the POCSO Act, among other complaints, against the hotel shows the role of a gang thriving on drug deals and exploitation of young girls on the hotel premises. Since most of the people involved are powerful, we need a central agency to unravel the truth,” Nizamuddin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have no idea about the case. After taking our initial statements, we were not updated about the progress in the case. And the hotel owner got bail within two days of his arrest. A central agency will be ideal to deal with such a case,” he said.

According to the SIT report, the trio had gone to the said hotel, where a party was ongoing. The report stated that during the party, some people misbehaved with them and they left the hotel in their car but were chased by a gang in a luxury car.

Driver M Rehman had also told the police that he drove the vehicle (Ford Aspire) at maximum speed to evade the chasing Audi car driven by Saiju Thankachan. He also told the police that their car was blocked near Kundanoor junction and they were threatened to return to the hotel but since they declined, the chase continued, leading to the accident. Ansi and Anjana died on the spot and their friend after a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the course of investigation, the SIT found that storage disk having party visuals was removed by Vayalat , who allegedly threw it into the backwaters. The hotel owner and five of his employees were arrested on November 16, but got bail two days after. Though divers searched the backwaters, they failed to retrieve the disk. After this case, many complaints surfaced against the hotel.

Vayalat was booked under POCSO on Saturday after a Kozhikode-based woman and her 17-year-old daughter filed an assault complaint against him. Two accused in former Miss Kerala and runner up death case, Saiju Thankachan and Anjali Reema Dev , have also been booked in the new case.

In the compliant, the woman alleged that Vayalat had molested her daughter during a party at the hotel in October last year. She also said the assault was video-graphed and he threatened to release it if they approached the police. Both Saiju Thankachan and Anajaly were also present when the assault took place, she alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said her daughter, who was interested in modelling came in contact with Anajaly, who works with an advertisement firm. She had alleged that Anajaly took them to the hotel in Kochi on the pretext of introducing them to modelling firms. After police registered the POCSO cases, three accused moved the high court for anticipatory bail. As per local media reports, five more girls have filed complaints against the trio (Vayalat, Thankachan and Anajaly) but the police refused to confirm the same saying the investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON